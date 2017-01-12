Houma men caught with too many Redfish

Two Houma men had a big Redfish haul on Tuesday.

It was way too big, according to agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Danny Parnia, 52, and Ryan A. Pellegrin, 38, were cited for being over the daily limit and possessing undersized Redfish.

Agents stopped Parnia and Pellegrin in the lower Dulac area Tuesday and found them with 52 Redfish, only nine of which were legal size.

In Louisiana, Redfish need to be at least 16 inches for anglers to keep. The bag limit is five per day. Only one fish can be longer than 27 inches.

Parnia and Pellegrin were 42 fish over their daily limit.

Being over the daily limit carries a fine between $400 and $950 and up to 120 days in jail.

Possessing undersized Redfish carries a $100 to $350 fine and up to 60 days in jail.

Parnia and Pellegrin will also be subject to a fine of $25 per fish that were over the legal limit for a total fine of $1,025.

Civil restitution may also be assessed for the illegally taken red drum totaling $1,111.74.

