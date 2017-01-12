Family desperately searching New Orleans for missing 21-year-old

A Mississippi man is desperately searching for his son who has been missing in New Orleans for nearly two weeks.

Dec. 30 is the last day 21-year-old Mark Bakotic II was seen. His father, Mark Bakotic Sr. said he has canvassed the city.

“If he's alive, I will find him,” he said. “This is very, very, very uncharacteristic of him.”

Mark Bakotic II was with friends at Republic nightclub the night he disappeared. His father and the NOPD said after Mississippi native took a narcotic that disoriented him, he ran from the club. A couple of days later, Bakotic Sr. filed a missing persons report with police.



“I don’t really think they were focused on it,” he said.



When Bakotic Sr. discovered his son's credit cards were being used, he went back to investigators with the evidence.

“I had known by phone call that it was a cab company that, which had gotten the purchase. I notified the police without really having a good response back, so on Wednesday I went there in person to get pictures of the cab and deliver it to the police.



Bakotic Sr. said he feels the department eventually began to take the case seriously. They released two pictures of women who tried to use the 21-year-old's credit cards at Magnolia Discount on North Claiborne. Still, Bakotic Sr. continues to look for clues on his own, driving to New Orleans from his home in Pascagoula almost daily, holding onto hope that his son will be found, unharmed.



The NOPD tells us they're actively working this case and continue to be in contact with Mark Bakotic Sr. If you know anything that might help police, call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

