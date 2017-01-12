Arrest made in Destrehan armed robbery

A 22-year-old Destrehan man is behind bars for robbing a convenience store in the Ormond subdivision early Wednesday morning.

Nicholas Licciardi, 22, was located and arrested with the assistance of the Mississippi State Police near Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The arrest was in relation to the armed robbery at Birdie's Food and Fuel at 1900 Ormond Blvd.

During the investigation, detectives were able to obtain a still image captured from video footage inside of the store.

Licciardi will be extradited to the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in St. Charles Parish.

