Gas prices inch higher across the area

If you've filled your gas tank recently, you may have noticed gas prices creeping higher across the New Orleans metro area.

AAA Louisiana reports the statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.18. AAA Spokesperson Don Redman says there are a few reasons behind the higher prices, from the higher price of oil, which is trading at $53 to $55 per barrel, and refineries switching from winter to summer blends of gasoline.

Redman predicts those prices may climb even higher over the next few months.

"I think we're gonna see more of a 50 cent increase. its very possible by the time we get into May or heading into June, we may have a statewide average more in the $2.50-a-gallon range for regular unleaded gasoline."

Redman says while drivers don't like higher prices at the pump, higher gas prices mean more jobs and more tax revenue for the state.

