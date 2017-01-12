Bond set for man accused of carjacking, killing Metairie contractor

A judge has set bond for the man accused of killing a Metairie contractor after holding him up at convenience store.

Jerel Smith, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, carjacking and two counts of armed robbery. His bond was set at $3.5 million on Thursday.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s detectives believe Smith killed Ryan Dubuc early Monday morning as he was on his way to work.

Detectives said Dubuc left his residence around 5:30 a.m. heading to his job at Cornerstone in Jefferson Parish, where he worked as a contractor. Dubuc stopped at Birdie’s Food and Fuel in Luling where the suspect entered the 28-year-old victim’s vehicle and left, officers said.

After the vehicle left the business, deputies believe Dubuc was robbed, carjacked and killed. His body was found on a side road near Hwy. 3160 in Hahnville.

