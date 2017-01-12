NOPD: Shoe shine scammer busted in the Quarter

Eighth District officers quickly arrested a man after he robbed a victim by running a shoe shine scam in the 600 block of Decatur Street, according to an NOPD news release.

Police said Jerome Matthews, 38, has a history of running shoe shine scams in the Eighth District and has more than five outstanding municipal attachments for missing court on solicitation charges.

The latest incident happened on Jan 11. At around 11:52 a.m., a male and female were walking in the Quarter when they were approached by Matthews and an unknown female. The victims told police that the female suspect placed Carnival beads around the female victim's neck and Matthews put lotion on the male victim's shoes and started cleaning them.

The victim then told police that Matthews put his arms around the male victim, demanding that he give him money for shining his shoes. The male victim told police that Matthews escorted them to a nearby store to get money out of the ATM. The victim said he feared for his safety and withdrew $40. The male victim told police Matthews then snatched the cash from his hands and fled the location.

The male victim said he then flagged down a French Quarter Task Force officer who was patrolling in the area. Eighth District officers found Matthews at the intersection of Decatur and Wilkinson based on the description from the victims. Officers are still searching for the female suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact any Eighth District detective at 658-6080.

Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

