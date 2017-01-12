Thieves target police officer's personal, service vehicles

Police hope surveillance images will help them find the people who stole an NOPD officer's vehicle and personal vehicle (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of stealing the personal and service vehicles of an NOPD officer from Wave Drive on Jan. 12.

A third vehicle at the scene was reportedly burglarized. The NOPD wants help identifying and finding the suspected burglars who were caught on surveillance video around the time of the incident.

Police say around 2 a.m., the two unknown subjects were seen on surveillance video breaking into a parked blue Chevrolet car that the officer had rented. They got keys from the officer’s unmarked police vehicle and personal vehicle out of the rented vehicle. The burglars entered the officer’s Ford Taurus and fled the scene, then returned about 40 minutes later and drove off in the officer’s GMC Sierra.

The NOPD released pictures of two vehicles believed to be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call detectives at (504) 658-6070.

