State Rep. calls for Senator Brown to resign following domestic abuse convictions

“I think it’s very disappointing because now you have a legislator who has been convicted to battery on his girlfriend, and now convicted to battery domestic abuse to his wife,” says Rep. Helena Moreno.

Twice in a matter of months, Sen. Troy Brown pleaded no contest to a criminal charge alleging he committed violence against women.

“This is a very serious situation that cannot be taken lightly,” says Moreno.

Senator Brown is a two-term Democrat from Assumption Parish. Wednesday, Brown avoided trial when he pleaded no contest to domestic abuse battery, but did not deny allegation that he bit his wife during a struggle over a cell phone in their home back in July.

Back in September, Brown pleaded no contest to a simple battery charge. He was accused of punching a woman in the eye. The victim was described as his "side friend" of more than 10 years.

“This is a very serious situation, and I think it’s time for him to resign. I called on his resignation after the first incident and now that there are two, it’s definitely time for him to go,” says Moreno.

After the first incident, several lawmakers and even the governor called for Brown’s resignation, but he refused.

In a statement, he said, “I’ve made mistakes for which I am deeply sorry, but my personal issues are just that – personal.”

“One of the reasons why we have such high domestic violence in this state is because there’s this culture of, well, this is a family issue, let’s not talk about it, it’s a personal matter. That is exactly the way these cases should not be treated. This is a very serious matter, and it creates a cycle of violence that is not only within the family, but it leads to outside the family as well,” says Moreno.

Moreno is once again calling for Brown to step down.

“What’s different about this particular incident is that now he has two convictions. There is a lot more talk among some of the senators about disciplinary action and potential removal,” says Moreno.

Senator Brown has not issued an official statement, but his spokesperson told FOX 8 he doesn’t think Brown will resign.

