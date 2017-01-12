New airport plan to bring taste of N.O. to travelers

Some of the celebrity chefs who may get involved include John Besh, Emeril Lagasse, Susan Spicer and Alon Shaya. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

People traveling in and out of Armstrong International's new terminal may be able to turn their trips into culinary experiences.

According to our partners at Nola.com|The Times-Picayune, two groups with plans to open restaurants in the terminal want to include locations with offerings from celebrity chefs. Some of the celebrity chefs they plan to tap include John Besh, Emeril Lagasse, Susan Spicer and Alon Shaya.

A committee made up of airport and city leaders picked the two groups. The aviation board and city council must still approve the committee's plan.

The new terminal is set to open in 2018.

