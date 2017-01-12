NOPD identifies women accused of using missing man's credit card

Detectives have identified the two women who tried to use a missing man's credit cards the night after he disappeared, according to an NOPD spokeswoman.

Investigators want to talk to Karima Peters, 34, and Brittany Pinera, 31. Peters has a criminal history that includes convictions for stalking and illegal carrying of weapons, and arrests for theft, simple criminal damage, domestic abuse battery and simple battery. She is scheduled to be tried Feb. 9 for simple battery and simple criminal damage to property, according to court records.

Mark Bakotic II, 21, was last seen Dec. 30 at 11 p.m. at Republic nightclub in the Warehouse District. He is described as being 6’4” tall and 185 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve button-down shirt and blue jeans.

Bakotic’s credit cards have been used at several locations, including at the Magnolia Discount Supermarket on North Claiborne Avenue on Dec. 31, where two women believed to be Peters and Pinera were caught on store surveillance video.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call Detective Johnny Magee or any Fifth District detective at 504-658-6050. Caller can remain anonymous bt calling in tips to Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

