NOPD identifies women accused of using missing man's credit card

A Mississippi man desperately searches for his son, missing in New Orleans for nearly two weeks. December 30th is the last day 21 year old Mark Bakotic, II was seen in New Orleans. His father, Mark Bakotic, Sr., says, “If he's alive, I will find him.” Bakotic Sr. says he's canvassed the city looking for signs of him. “This is very, very, very uncharacteristic of him,” Bakotic, Sr., added. Bakotic, II was with friends at Republic nightclub the night he disa...more>>
A Mississippi man desperately searches for his son, missing in New Orleans for nearly two weeks. December 30th is the last day 21 year old Mark Bakotic, II was seen in New Orleans. His father, Mark Bakotic, Sr., says, “If he's alive, I will find him.” Bakotic Sr. says he's canvassed the city looking for signs of him. “This is very, very, very uncharacteristic of him,” Bakotic, Sr., added. Bakotic, II was with friends at Republic nightclub the night he disa...more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash in Terrebonne Parish that left two people dead.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash in Terrebonne Parish that left two people dead.more>>
At a vigil Friday, Debra Guillory said her son, Kendole Joseph, 27, was murdered at the hands of Gretna Police and claimed the department is covering up what happened .more>>
At a vigil Friday, Debra Guillory said her son, Kendole Joseph, 27, was murdered at the hands of Gretna Police, and she claimed the department is covering up what happened.more>>
New Orleans residents living Uptown insist SELA Drainage Project construction is ruining their pipes and jacking up their water usage.more>>
New Orleans residents living Uptown insist SELA Drainage Project construction is ruining their pipes and jacking up their water usage.more>>
Gulf moisture will continue to stream into SE Louisiana all weekend long.more>>
Gulf moisture will continue to stream into SE Louisiana all weekend long.more>>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.more>>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.more>>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.more>>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.more>>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.more>>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.more>>