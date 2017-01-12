David: Fog increases tonight

The threat of dense fog will increase area-wide tonight and into Friday morning. There will continue to be a chance of fog through the weekend.

Otherwise, very mild temperatures will continue for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s which is well above the normal of 62 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain chances will creep back into the forecast by Monday of next week. A West Coast storm system will make its way across the country bringing us a good chance of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Some drying is expected by next Thursday.

Looking just beyond this timeframe, it appears an extended period of wet weather is ahead. No major cold air is anticipated.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.