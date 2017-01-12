Suspect in New Year’s Day homicide turns himself in to police

The New Orleans Police Department says that a suspect wanted in the city’s first homicide of 2017 has turned himself in to police.

Police say 25-year-old Tarik Smith turned himself in to police at NOPD Headquarters accompanied by a lawyer Thursday afternoon.

Smith is a suspect in the New Year’s Day fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Smith.

Just before 2:30 p.m. on January 1, police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of D’Hemecourt. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Joseph Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the front yard of a home. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Tarik Smith has been booked into Central Lockup and charged with second-degree murder.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to call NOPD Homicide Detective Tanisha Sykes at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

