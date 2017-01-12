New FEMA flood insurance rate maps could mean lower premiums in Mandeville

Newly revised FEMA flood insurance rate maps could mean lower premiums for most people who live in a portion of the City of Mandeville.

According to the mayor's office, the map revision is bounded by Lakeshore Drive, an area a bit north of Monroe St., Chase Court and Adair Street.

Mayor Donald Villere's office notes that the vast majority of properties within that area will see a decrease in base flood elevation or a flood zone change.

Property owners may want to check the revised maps and contact their insurance company to find out if a premium reduction is possible.

Revisions to FEMA's rate maps in the New Orleans area in September meant many residents were no longer required to have flood insurance and significantly lowered premiums for those who chose to continue the coverage.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.