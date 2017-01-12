Pelicans Beat Nets 104-95

Who needs Anthony Davis? The Pelicans all-star sat out last night's game in Brooklyn and yet, the Pelicans still found a way to win.

For Pels hit for double figures. But, even more impressive is that three of them, Terrance Jones, Tyreke Evans and Jrue Holiday had at least 20-points in the 104-95 win. It was the Pels second straight win and their first back-to-back road wins all season long.

Their five-game road trip makes its next stop in Chicago for a Saturday afternoon tip against the Bulls.

