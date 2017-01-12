Colonels Fall Short at Northwestern St. 86-81

Nicholls State connected on six 3-pointers and shot 52 percent from the field in the first half at Northwestern State, but the Colonels were unable to hang on to a 13-point lead as they were handed an 86-81 setback Thursday night.

The loss puts Nicholls at 9-8 overall, 2-2 in the Southland Conference and extends its losing streak against Northwestern State (7-8, 1-3 SLC) to seven games.

The Colonels also slip to 2-8 on the road this season, including a 0-2 mark in league play.

Nicholls wraps up the road trip with a Saturday matchup at Stephen F. Austin.

