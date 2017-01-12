UNO's Rally Falls Short against Sam Houston St.

Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.more>>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.more>>
Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.more>>
Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.more>>
The Saints held their local pro day for local draft prospects Friday and Leonard Fournette was there.more>>
The Saints held their local pro day for local draft prospects Friday and Leonard Fournette was there.more>>
Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.more>>
Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.more>>
Mac Sceroler struck out a career-high 12 batters to shut down the Northwestern State bats and Taylor Schwaner smacked a pair of two-run home runs to power the Lion offense as Southeastern Louisiana shut out the Demons, 7-0, Thursday in the series opener at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Southeastern (21-12, 9-7 Southland) and the Demons (10-22, 3-10 Southland) will continue the series Friday at 6 p.m. Schwaner has homered in three consecutive games for the second time this sea...more>>
Mac Sceroler struck out a career-high 12 batters to shut down the Northwestern State bats and Taylor Schwaner smacked a pair of two-run home runs to power the Lion offense as Southeastern Louisiana shut out the Demons, 7-0, Thursday in the series opener at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Southeastern (21-12, 9-7 Southland) and the Demons (10-22, 3-10 Southland) will continue the series Friday at 6 p.m. Schwaner has homered in three consecutive games for the second time this sea...more>>