UNO's Rally Falls Short against Sam Houston St.

Chris Galbreath, Jr. had a layup to give Sam Houston State a lead with less than a minute to play and the Bearkats held on to hand New Orleans its first Southland Conference loss 70-68 on Thursday night.

Paul Baxter dished to Galbreath under the basket and he put it in with 57 seconds remaining to go up 69-67. New Orleans' Nate Frye missed a 3-point attempt but chased down the rebound.? However, Travin Thibodeaux missed two straight layups.

SHSU's Torry Butler then fouled Erik Thomas with three seconds left. Thomas made one free throw and Frye rebounded the second, but Butler stole the ball to secure the win.

Thomas led New Orleans (9-7, 4-1) with 25 points

