UNO's Rally Falls Short against Sam Houston St.

Written by: Juan Kincaid, Sports Director
Chris Galbreath, Jr. had a layup to give Sam Houston State a lead with less than a minute to play and the Bearkats held on to hand New Orleans its first Southland Conference loss 70-68 on Thursday night.

Paul Baxter dished to Galbreath under the basket and he put it in with 57 seconds remaining to go up 69-67. New Orleans' Nate Frye missed a 3-point attempt but chased down the rebound.? However, Travin Thibodeaux missed two straight layups.

SHSU's Torry Butler then fouled Erik Thomas with three seconds left. Thomas made one free throw and Frye rebounded the second, but Butler stole the ball to secure the win.

Thomas led New Orleans (9-7, 4-1) with 25 points

  Ex-NFL player driving truck that ran over, killed daughter

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-04-15 21:45:30 GMT
    Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.

  Ex-NFL star Hernandez, serving life, acquitted in 2 slayings

    Saturday, April 15 2017 10:06 AM EDT2017-04-15 14:06:27 GMT
    Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez have begun their sixth day of deliberations.

  Leonard Fournette attends Saints local pro day

    The Saints held their local pro day for local draft prospects Friday and Leonard Fournette was there.

