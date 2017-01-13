Your Weather Authority: Dense fog advisory, convoys rolling southbound on the Causeway

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man reported missing from Gentilly.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man reported missing from Gentilly.more>>
According to our partners at Nola.com the Times-Picayune, New Orleans Police Department officers working with OPSO officers arrested Comeaux after she was questioned about the whereabouts of Rondell Hall,more>>
According to our partners at Nola.com the Times-Picayune, New Orleans Police Department officers working with OPSO officers arrested Comeaux after she was questioned about the whereabouts of Rondell Hall,more>>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.more>>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash in Terrebonne Parish that left two people dead.more>>
Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash in Terrebonne Parish that left two people dead.more>>
A window washer was rescued from a platform outside the 12th floor of a Kakaako office building Friday after apparently losing consciousness.more>>
A window washer was rescued from a platform outside the 12th floor of a Kakaako office building Friday after apparently losing consciousness.more>>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.more>>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.more>>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.more>>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.more>>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.more>>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.more>>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.more>>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.more>>