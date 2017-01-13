NOPD SWAT standoff ends as man surrenders to police

A standoff involving the NOPD SWAT team ended peacefully in Algiers after the person surrendered.

Keron Cooper, 27, surrendered to police and is now in custody.

Cooper was wanted on four counts of attempted murder in St. Bernard Parish and one count of murder in Orleans Parish.

The SWAT team was called out just after 9 a.m. to an apartment building near the intersection of Woodland and Tullis drives.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.