Fog slows the morning commute

A dense fog advisory is in effect Friday morning for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi.

The advisory will be in effect until noon.

There will continue to be a chance of fog through the weekend.

Otherwise, very mild temperatures will continue. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.

Rain chances will creep back into the forecast by Monday with a couple of showers around.

A west coast storm system will make its way across the country bringing us a good chance of rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

Looking just beyond this time frame, it appears an extended period of wet weather is ahead.

