Pedestrian killed in Covington car crash

A Covington man was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle along Highway 190.

Around 9:00 p.m., the Covington Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Hwy 190 at the intersection of Sunshine Ave. The crash claimed the life of 67 year-old Allen Voss of Covington.

Officers investigating the crash determined that Mr. Voss was attempting to cross the three westbound lanes of the highway near the intersection of Sunshine Ave.

As he entered the far left lane, he was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 22 year-old Abita Springs woman. The driver attempted to avoid the crash but was unable to do so.

Mr. Voss sustained severe injuries as a result of the crash. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Though impairment is not suspected, the driver voluntarily submitted a blood sample which will be sent to the crime lab for analysis.

