Person of interest sought in New Orleans child abuse case

The NOPD is asking for assistance in locating Daniel “Danny” Taylor, 31, as person of interest regarding a sexual battery investigation involving a 2- year-old boy.

The incident happened Dec. 5, 2016 inside of a residence. Taylor is not considered a suspect but is believed to have valuable information regarding this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel “Danny” Taylor, please contact Child Abuse Detective Kimberly Wilson at 504-658-5267 or anonymously call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

