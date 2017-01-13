Who Dat Making Headlines: Mariah Carey's streams jump since NYE flop

Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance pays off despite the big flop.

It seems more people have been interested in her songs like "We Belong Together." Billboard reports streams of the 2005 hit jumped 251 percent last week to 4.5 million streams in the U.S.

"We Belong Together" was one of the songs Carey tried to perform on New Year's Eve in Times Square when she experienced technical difficulties.

Carey's "Emotions" and her version of "Auld Lang Syne" also saw a jump in streams.

Leotards for Bikinis

Is it summer yet? Sports Illustrated gears up for a killer issue featuring 19-year old Simone Biles and 22-year old Aly Raisman. A new teaser trailer for the magazine featuring the ladies in bikinis has us wanting to stick to our New Year resolutions.

Both Olympic champion gymnasts won a combined eight medals at the 2016 Olympics.

Their photo shoot took place at different Houston area locations like the World Champions Center and North Houston Skate Park.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition will hit stands next month.

Empire gets renewed

Cue a fabulous Cookie entrance while dressed in expensive diamonds and fur. And where there's Cookie, Lucious won't be far away. FOX renewed "Empire" for a fourth season.

The show is television's number one broadcast drama for the third consecutive season.

Catch all new episodes when the Lyon family returns Wednesday, March 22 on Fox 8.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.