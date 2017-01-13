Smash hit 'Hamilton' coming to Broadway in New Orleans

"Hamilton" is coming to New Orleans next year. (Source: Nola.com | Community Submission)

If you feel like your prayers to see the Broadway musical “Hamilton” were met with indifference, now you are in luck.

The smash hit is coming as part of the 2018-2019 Broadway in New Orleans series, according to Nola.com.

The musical follows the story of Alexander Hamilton and his experience with George Washington and the founding of the United States.

The hook is music features rhythm and blues, hip-hop, jazz and blues. It is something that will appeal to the ear of most theatre-goers and those new to the stage.

Subscribers to the 2017-2018 Broadway in New Orleans package will have first crack at tickets. For more information visit BroadwayInNewOrleans.com or call 504-287-0372.

