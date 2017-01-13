David: Stormy pattern next week

Our biggest weather issue over the next few days is fog and low visibilities late night and early morning.There will continue to be a chance of fog through the weekend. Expect delays and even closures at times on the Causeway mainly during the overnight and morning hours.

Otherwise, very mild temperatures will continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s which is well above the normal of 62 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The forecast for next week will become highly uncertain as a series of storms moves our way from the West Coast. The timing of these systems makes it very difficult to pinpoint exactly when the best chances of rain will be. Right now, the message is to expect rounds of rain and a few storms beginning late Tuesday and lasting into at least Thursday and possibly Friday.

Cold air will not be returning to the area anytime soon.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.