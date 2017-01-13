David: Stormy pattern next week

The forecast remains on track as we head into the afternoon this Easter Sunday with plenty of Gulf moisture continuing to stream into southeast Louisiana.more>>
The forecast remains on track as we head into the afternoon this Easter Sunday with plenty of Gulf moisture continuing to stream into southeast Louisiana.more>>
Many participated in the 39th annual Crescent City Classic Saturday morning, and it was a New Zealand-native who took home the top prize.more>>
Many participated in the 39th annual Crescent City Classic Saturday morning, and it was a New Zealand-native who took home the top prize.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man reported missing from Gentilly.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man reported missing from Gentilly.more>>
According to our partners at Nola.com the Times-Picayune, New Orleans Police Department officers working with OPSO officers arrested Comeaux after she was questioned about the whereabouts of Rondell Hall,more>>
According to our partners at Nola.com the Times-Picayune, New Orleans Police Department officers working with OPSO officers arrested Comeaux after she was questioned about the whereabouts of Rondell Hall,more>>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.more>>
North Korea's failure to launch a missile a day after a massive military parade drew few words from President Donald Trump.more>>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.more>>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.more>>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.more>>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.more>>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.more>>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street. Police said the suspect did broadcast the killing on Facebook Live and has claimed to have committed multiple other homicides where are yet to be verified.more>>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.more>>
An extremely disturbing video of a child being abused - allegedly by his mother - is going viral on Facebook. It was posted by his aunt, who lives in Richmond.more>>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.more>>
The Brookhaven community is mourning the death of a high school student, killed Friday night on her way to prom.more>>