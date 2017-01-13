Ruling allows upset app users to sue Apple

An attorney representing iPhone users thinks a successful lawsuit could mean money paid back to Apple device users. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Apple device users can move forward with a lawsuit over app store operations.

A new 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling makes it possible for app purchasers to sue Apple on the claim that the app store monopolizes the iPhone apps market. Upset app buyers say that leads to higher prices for apps.

According to CNET, an attorney representing iPhone users thinks a successful lawsuit could mean money paid back to Apple device users.

Apple has not commented on the ruling.

