New information on suspected Conti St. carjackers

NOPD investigators released an image of one of two men they say carjacked a woman as she slept in a car in the 2300 block of Conti Street on January 5.

The victim told investigators she was sleeping inside her white 2005 Mazda 6 parked outside of a home when she was awakened by two armed Hispanic men.

The victim said the men opened the driver's side door and demanded money.

One of the men grabbed the woman by the neck when she tried to get away.

She managed to get free and make a run for it. That's when she says the men fired two shots at her then took off with her car.

Police say surveillance video shows one of the men pulling on the door handle of a vehicle in the area before he was joined by a second man and left on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

