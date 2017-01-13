Suspect injured in shootout with Slidell Police

A suspect was injured Friday night after exchanging gunfire with police during an armed robbery in Slidell, according to a police spokesman.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to an armed robbery in progress near the area of Gause Boulevard and Rue Rochelle Drive at Mr. Joe restaurant. The suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. The suspect was injured and taken to an area hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident. When asked about reports that customers were running from the restaurant and one of them may have been injured, Police Chief Randy Fandal responded "no comment," saying the incident was under investigation.

Slidell Police, Louisiana State Police and the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

No further details were available.

