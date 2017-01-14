All lanes are open on I-10 East and I-55 South at US 51 - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

All lanes are open on I-10 East and I-55 South at US 51

LAPLACE, LA (WVUE) -

Several accidents caused major delays on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge Saturday morning. 

I-10 eastbound and I-55 southbound have both been been reopened after being closed for several hours. 

According to DOTD, delays from the closure are minimal. 

