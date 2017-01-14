All lanes are open on I-10 East and I-55 South at US 51

The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highwaymore>>
The shooting happened in the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highwaymore>>
On Wednesday, the Street Crimes Unit of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department broke up a bootlegging ring selling stolen beer to a convenience store Hammond.more>>
On Wednesday, the Street Crimes Unit of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department broke up a bootlegging ring selling stolen beer to a convenience store Hammond.more>>
The Saints will begin offseason workouts.more>>
The Saints will begin offseason workouts.more>>
On a recent trip to Israel, Chef John Folse discovered a dish that he had first seen on a visit to Seville. The wonderful garlic and sherry flavor on this roasted chicken reminds him of Creole roots.more>>
On a recent trip to Israel, Chef John Folse discovered a dish that he had first seen on a visit to Seville. The wonderful garlic and sherry flavor on this roasted chicken reminds him of Creole roots.more>>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.more>>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.more>>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.more>>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.more>>
A Black Hawk helicopter is down in southern Maryland, and there is at least one reported fatality.more>>
A Black Hawk helicopter is down in southern Maryland, and there is at least one reported fatality.more>>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.more>>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.more>>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.more>>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.more>>
Two westbound lanes are back open on I-20 after all lanes were previously closed between Candler Road and Gresham Road in DeKalb County when the interstate buckled.more>>
Two westbound lanes are back open on I-20 after all lanes were previously closed between Candler Road and Gresham Road in DeKalb County when the interstate buckled.more>>
About a third of Rue21's locations are closing.more>>
About a third of Rue21's locations are closing.more>>
By Sunday evening there were at least 9 GoFundMe accounts set up for the victim in the Facebook homicide.more>>
By Sunday evening there were at least 9 GoFundMe accounts set up for the victim in the Facebook homicide.more>>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.more>>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.more>>