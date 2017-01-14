Employee ducks for cover during police shootout

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged closed season shrimping violations on April 17 in St. Bernard Parish.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for an individual wanted for breaking into an Algiers daycare before stealing items from the business.more>>
The City of New Orleans will start cracking down on illegal short-term rentals heavily starting May 15th, and officials recommend homeowner to get in compliance or face the risk of getting their power turned off.more>>
New Orleans Police search for a suspect wanted for aggravated rape in the Marigny neighborhood. Authorities believe the man raped a woman in the 1400 block of Chartres St.more>>
LSU 2017 quarterback signee Lowell Narcisse early enrolled this Spring, so he's already learning Matt Canada's system. The other QB in the class, Myles Brennan, can't enroll until the summer.more>>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."more>>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.more>>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.more>>
A Washington mother says she couldn't believe the less-than-compassionate note allegedly left to her by a UPS driver who accidentally killed her family dog by backing over him.more>>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.more>>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.more>>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.more>>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Myra Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe. .more>>
It's always a relief to find out that the noises in your house are not being made by a home intruder looking to burglarize your home. Finding out that it's actually an alligator, however, doesn't do much to calm the nerves.more>>
This happened at the Sun Dial Restaurant, which is known for rotating on top of the Westin Hotel.more>>
