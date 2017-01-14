Nicondra: Pleasant Saturday afternoon, but more fog overnight

Fog continues to be the biggest weather issue across the area with low visibilities in the wee hours of the morning through mid-morning for some. We will see another round Saturday night into Sunday. Expect delays and even closures at times on the Causeway mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Be careful on the Twin Span, Bonnet Carre Spillway, Interstate 55 and other long stretches over water and remember to use the low beams.

Outside of the fog we are dealing with relatively nice weather as temperatures remain mild and even spring-like. Afternoon highs will peak in the 70's which is well above the normal of 62 degrees. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Looking ahead to the work week the forecast is a bit less inviting. We have a high degree of uncertainty right now as far as timing and intensity, but what we do know is that a series of storms will move in from the West Coast increasing rain chances through most of the week. We may see some stronger storms. Right now it appears late Tuesday will bring on the first rounds of heavier rains and it will last into at least Thursday and possibly Friday. These are Pacific systems so no cold air in sight anytime soon.

-Nicondra Norwood

