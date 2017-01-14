Collins scores 24, Alabama beats LSU, 81-66, with late surge

Tulane's series sweep of Connecticut not only vaulted the Wave over the previously undefeated Huskies in the American Athletic Conference standings, it also earned a pair of Greenies some high praise.more>>
LSU 2017 quarterback signee Lowell Narcisse early enrolled this Spring, so he's already learning Matt Canada's system. The other QB in the class, Myles Brennan, can't enroll until the summer.more>>
In a little over a week, the draft will be upon us. Scan through the mock draft circuit and you’ll see a wide range of players slotted to the Saints at 11.more>>
For Union County High School Senior Evyn Hendrickson, Friday's night softball game took a bit of a twist she wasn't expecting.more>>
The Saints will begin offseason workouts.more>>
