Dwyane Wade has big 4th quarter, leads Bulls past Pelicans

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points in his return from flu, and Dwyane Wade had 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter in the Chicago Bulls' 107-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.



After the Pelicans cut a 15-point second-half deficit to one point early in the fourth, Wade scored six straight points to push the advantage to 85-80. Wade made it 89-82 with a 3-pointer, and spun off a defender to convert a three-point play for a 102-91 lead with 2:27 left.



Taj Gibson added 15 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulls snap a three-game losing streak.



Anthony Davis had 36 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for New Orleans. The Pelicans won two straight on the road.

