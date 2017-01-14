NOPD: Battery reported on Canal Street - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a reported battery on Canal Street. The incident occurred Saturday night in the 700 block of Canal Street. 

Police say that officers responded to a call  that two victims were stabbed, inside a business. After further investigation, police learned that a battery took place in the business and not a stabbing. 

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. 

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. 

