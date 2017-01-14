Neighbors react to 5-month-old shot in Algiers

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in Algiers that left a 5-month-old injured. The incident occurred Saturday night in the 2200 block of Westbend Parkway.

Police say 2-to-3 unknown subjects armed with guns opened fire on the vehicle driven by the parents of the victim. They tried to drive away but were followed as the subjects continued shooting at the vehicle.

“I thought it was firecrackers,” one woman who lives near the crime scene, but did not want to be identified, said. “But it was too much and like 15 shots and when I looked up the flashing was in my window and that's what made me come to the door and all of the police were out here and they were telling me the baby got shot.”

The female victim was shot in the foot and the thigh. The child was transported to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

Police were on scene Saturday evening in the 1900 block of Jo Ann Place in Algiers.

Late Sunday afternoon broken glass peppered the streets as residents recalled the frightful evening.

The woman who heard the shots said she knew the baby’s family and even had the child over to her home during Christmas.

“The baby has been here twice, the little darling,” she said. “That's a shame for people to kill or shoot like that, with children in the car, they have no business shooting, regardless of who is in the car. That's ridiculous, it doesn't have to be.”

Police have not released any information on possible suspects or motive but said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

