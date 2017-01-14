Three people shot in St. Roch neighborhood

New Orleans police are investigating a triple shooting in St. Roch that left three people injured. The incident occurred Saturday night in the 2600 block of North Prieur Street.

Police say that victims are two men and one woman. One of the men is suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and is listed in critical condition. The second man was shot in the buttock area and the woman was shot in the knee.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.