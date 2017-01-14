Three people shot in St. Roch neighborhood

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two subjects for alleged closed season shrimping violations on April 17 in St. Bernard Parish.more>>
New Orleans police are searching for an individual wanted for breaking into an Algiers daycare before stealing items from the business.more>>
The City of New Orleans will start cracking down on illegal short-term rentals heavily starting May 15th, and officials recommend homeowner to get in compliance or face the risk of getting their power turned off.more>>
New Orleans Police search for a suspect wanted for aggravated rape in the Marigny neighborhood. Authorities believe the man raped a woman in the 1400 block of Chartres St.more>>
LSU 2017 quarterback signee Lowell Narcisse early enrolled this Spring, so he's already learning Matt Canada's system. The other QB in the class, Myles Brennan, can't enroll until the summer.more>>
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for the arrest of Steve Stephens, the man accused of publishing video of a murder to Facebook this past week.more>>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.more>>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.more>>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."more>>
