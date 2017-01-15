Nicondra: Status Quo Sunday; rain returns during the week

No major changes in the forecast as we finish out the weekend. Fog will remain the entity of most concern for at least one more day. Monday morning may bring delays and even closures at times once again to the Causeway. Use extra caution on the Twin Span, Spillway, I-55 and other long stretches over water and remember to use the low beams.

Once the fog lifted we saw relatively pleasant weather across most of the area and we can expect very similar conditions as we celebrate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday with mild temperatures and partly cloudy skies. Afternoon highs will peak in the 70's with overnight lows in the upper 50's and lower 60's. The ridge will nudge just enough to the east to allow an isolated shower or two, but coverage will be less than 20% and shouldn't cause any issues for outside events.

The work week forecast is a bit less pleasant. There is a lot of room for change in timing and intensity as a series of storms set up to move in from the West. Rain chances increase through the week. We may see some stronger storms. The current forecast calls for the higher coverage to begin late Tuesday lasting into Thursday and Friday. These are Pacific systems so no cold air in sight anytime soon.

-Nicondra Norwood

