Increasing rain chances this week

After we get rid of a few foggy patches, expect mainly pleasant conditions for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday with mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.

Afternoon highs will peak in the mid-70s with only a few stray showers around. Overnight, temperatures will only fall to the low 60s on both sides of the lake.

A series of storms are expected to move in from the west allowing for increasing rain chances through the week. By Thursday afternoon, more widespread coverage is expected with some strong storms developing. Friday will feature some clearing before another round of storms arrives Saturday.

There is still no cold air in sight with temperatures expected to reach the 70s each day.

