Increasing rain chances this week

After we get rid of a few foggy patches, expect mainly pleasant conditions for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday with mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.
Afternoon highs will peak in the mid-70s with only a few stray showers around. Overnight, temperatures will only fall to the low 60s on both sides of the lake.
A series of storms are expected to move in from the west allowing for increasing rain chances through the week. By Thursday afternoon, more widespread coverage is expected with some strong storms developing. Friday will feature some clearing before another round of storms arrives Saturday.
There is still no cold air in sight with temperatures expected to reach the 70s each day.
A witness testified he heard two different sounding gunshots on the night Smith was killed.more>>
A federal investigation is underway at Wilkinson Family Pharmacy in what authorities call a prescription drug investigation.more>>
Here is a great example of the innovative Creoles using a seafood stuffing to create an interesting entrée. Normally, this was done in either chicken or turban of trout. In this recipe, the crawfish is stuffed into Italian pasta shells, baked and topped with a delicious Sauce Cardinale.more>>
Sentencing for Cardell Hayes could be delayed today after Judge Camille Buras rules on the new motion filed by Hayes' defense team.more>>
Joseph Consonery, 22, was last seen on around 5 p.m. on Monday.more>>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.more>>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.more>>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."more>>
Click through our slideshow to see who is currently on Mississippi death row.more>>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.more>>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.more>>
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.more>>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.more>>
Christine Proffitt tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a mating ball of watersnakes along the greenway with the message: "Watch out on the greenway today guys."more>>
Myrtle Beach’s own internet sensation Erin Dietrich, also known as ‘Giraffe Mom,’ got to meet April, the giraffe who inspired her viral antics last month, and April's new-born calf.more>>
