Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A judge rejected a motion for a new trial for Cardell Hayes, the man convicted of killing for New Orleans Saints star Will Smith. The judge rejected the defense's argument that she somehow thwarted their ability to explain self-defense.more>>
A judge rejected a motion for a new trial for Cardell Hayes, the man convicted of killing for New Orleans Saints star Will Smith. The judge rejected the defense's argument that she somehow thwarted their ability to explain self-defense.more>>
Representatives with the NOPD, including the commander of the crime lab and the Pearl River Police Department worked side-by-side this morning to take a RAV4 apart, removing evidence from a murder carried out last week in New Orleans.more>>
Representatives with the NOPD, including the commander of the crime lab and the Pearl River Police Department worked side-by-side this morning to take a RAV4 apart, removing evidence from a murder carried out last week in New Orleans.more>>
The accident happened Wednesday morning, just before 7:15.more>>
The accident happened Wednesday morning, just before 7:15.more>>
A federal investigation is underway at Wilkinson Family Pharmacy in what authorities call a prescription drug investigation.more>>
A federal investigation is underway at Wilkinson Family Pharmacy in what authorities call a prescription drug investigation.more>>
Here is a great example of the innovative Creoles using a seafood stuffing to create an interesting entrée. Normally, this was done in either chicken or turban of trout. In this recipe, the crawfish is stuffed into Italian pasta shells, baked and topped with a delicious Sauce Cardinale.more>>
Here is a great example of the innovative Creoles using a seafood stuffing to create an interesting entrée. Normally, this was done in either chicken or turban of trout. In this recipe, the crawfish is stuffed into Italian pasta shells, baked and topped with a delicious Sauce Cardinale.more>>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.more>>
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.more>>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.more>>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.more>>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."more>>
Several new seasons of Netflix original series are coming to the streaming platform in May, including its political thriller "House of Cards."more>>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.more>>
The mother of a Highland Home girl who vanished from her home more than a year ago says Alissia Freeman has reached out to her family and is safe.more>>
Police say a missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl is believed to be in extreme danger.more>>
Police say a missing 12-year-old Atlanta girl is believed to be in extreme danger.more>>
The victims of a Fresno, California gunman were having a seemingly ordinary day before they were gunned down by a man who had set out to shoot as many white people as possible.more>>
The victims of a Fresno, California gunman were having a seemingly ordinary day before they were gunned down by a man who had set out to shoot as many white people as possible.more>>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.more>>
A witness says the man told her the dog was suffering and needed to be killed right away.more>>
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.more>>
It started off as a welfare check. It ended with a Santa Clara County sheriff deputy shooting Eugene Craig to death as his 90-year-old wife cowered behind him.more>>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.more>>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.more>>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.more>>
Two of the five teenage females told authorities they were brought to Bossier City from Little Rock, Ark., in a small U-Haul truck and had not eaten in 24 hours.more>>