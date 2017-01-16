Events planned to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

People around the country will celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Several local events are planned.

New Orleans city leaders and other special guests will gather on the steps of City Hall at 9 a.m. for a ceremony honoring King.

The "31st annual memorial MLK march" will take off from city hall to the MLK monument on South Claiborne Avenue and Felicity Street.

In Jefferson Parish, a parade will take place through the streets of Kenner.

Kenner's 32nd annual "Marking Luther King Jr. celebration" begins at 11 a.m. at Providence Baptist Church on Jefferson Highway.B The parade will end with a ceremony at the Clay Center on Decatur Street.

On the north shore, a celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. kicks off Monday afternoon.

The Ministerial Alliance of Greater St. Tammany will host a march and closing ceremony. The march will start and end at the Mt. Olive AME Church on Second Street in Slidell.

In St. John, residents are invited to honor and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at events being held throughout the Parish.

A march will take place in LaPlace at 9:00 a.m., proceeding up Belle Pointe Blvd. down Airline Hwy. to New Wine Christian Fellowship in LaPlace. A rally will immediately follow the march at New Wine Christian Fellowship.

The West Bank Civic Association will also hold its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. march and rally beginning at noon at the Roland Borne Sr. Memorial Library in Edgard. Immediately following the march, there will be a ceremony at West St. John Elementary School.

