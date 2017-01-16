Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue return to Saenger Theater for Treme Threauxdown

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue announce the third installment of their Treme Threauxdown series at the Saenger Theater on April 29th, 2017.

The show takes place annually during the week of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. "Coming from Treme, for me and my band to be able to take the Saenger Theater each year in April is a real special thing. Every year we try to make the show bigger and better," says Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews.

This year Dumpstafunk will be featured as one of the main acts with more musical guests soon to be announced.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue are currently doing 30 shows with alternative group Red Hot Chili Peppers on their North American Tour ending in Vancouver on March 18th.

Tickets to the third annual Treme Threauxdown go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10 am. at the Saenger Theater Box Office, Ticketmaster.com or livenation.com.

