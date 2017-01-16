Slidell homeowner kills man acting 'erratically' in his yard

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says a homeowner shot and killed a man in the Ozone Woods neighborhood. (Source: Kimberly Curth)

A Slidell homeowner shot and killed a man early Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says around midnight, deputies were called to a disturbance in the Ozone Woods subdivision in Slidell.

A homeowner confronted a subject who was acting erratically in the front yard of his residence. At some point, the homeowner fatally shot the man. The homeowner remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Detectives with the sheriff's office are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. No further information was available.

