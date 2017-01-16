Man shot at busy Jefferson Parish intersection

Police look for burglars who vandalized and stole items from an event rental business in Algiers. On April 16 around 10:30 p.m., surveillance video shows two men entering the business in the 4400 block of Woodland Drive. The video shows them vandalizing the interior of the business and then removing a small safe and yellow motorcycle. Fourth district detectives are asking anyone with information that could help identify the men seen in the video to contact them at...

more>>