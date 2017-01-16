Man shot at busy Jefferson Parish intersection - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Man shot at busy Jefferson Parish intersection

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
MARRERO, LA (WVUE) -

Someone shot a man near the Martin Luther King, Jr. parade route on the West Bank.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies said the injury is not life threatening.

Witnesses heard gunfire around 2:15 p.m. near Ames Blvd. and the West Bank Expressway in Marrero.

Officers did not release any other information.

