Man shot at busy Jefferson Parish intersection

You have to have them in Louisiana, but state Rep. Larry Bagley says brake tags are outdated and a nuisance - that's why he wants to get rid of them for personal cars.more>>
You have to have them in Louisiana, but state Rep. Larry Bagley says brake tags are outdated and a nuisance - that's why he wants to get rid of them for personal cars.more>>
Hundreds of FOX 8 viewers have told us their stories, given us the cost of their healthcare, and the stories behind their high costs.more>>
Hundreds of FOX 8 viewers have told us their stories, given us the cost of their healthcare, and the stories behind their high costs.more>>
Two abandoned homes were destroyed by fire Wednesday in the St. Roch neighborhood.more>>
Two abandoned homes were destroyed by fire Wednesday in the St. Roch neighborhood.more>>
The flight demonstration squadron returns to the New Orleans Air Show this Saturday and Sundaymore>>
The flight demonstration squadron returns to the New Orleans Air Show this Saturday and Sundaymore>>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.more>>
Nearly two years after she went missing, a Crenshaw County girl has been reunited with her family during a meeting in El Paso, Texas. Alissia Freeman vanished from her house in Highland Home in 2015.more>>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.more>>
The subject of a nationwide manhunt turned up at a McDonald's drive-through Tuesday and shot himself in the head less than an hour later, according to police.more>>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).more>>
Emergency crews are on the scene of at least one vehicle on fire on I-10 near LA 415 (Lobdell).more>>
It's been nearly two weeks since 57-year-old Elizabeth Cain died in a fatal car crash in Brunswick County.more>>
It's been nearly two weeks since 57-year-old Elizabeth Cain died in a fatal car crash in Brunswick County.more>>
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.more>>
One person is confirmed dead after a boat went over the spillway at Lake Palestine.more>>