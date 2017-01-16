Pelicans fall short in road trip finale as Davis leaves early with injury

The Pelicans looked to end their five-game road trip admirably with a comeback effort in Indianapolis but they were thwarted by Anthony Davis' third quarter injury sparking an 8-0 run for the Pacers, who never looked back, winning 98-95.

New Orleans fell behind by as much as 15 in the first half but went on a 13-0 run to draw close in the second quarter and throughout the third, though they never regained the lead. Trailing 62-58 in the third, Anthony Davis went up for a dunk, only to take the brunt of a collision with Pacers forward Myles Turner and fall hard onto his right hip and left thumb. Davis remained on the ground for a couple minutes as trainers checked him out. He took and made his two free throws awarded for the foul but subsequently left the game and did not return. The team reports that x-rays on both injuries came back negative.

Davis' departure sparked the run for Indiana and they never looked back en route to the victory. The loss dropped the Pelicans to 16-26 overall. Davis still led the team in scoring with 16 points, despite playing just 23 minutes but was joined in double digits by five teammates.

Alvin Gentry's squad returns to New Orleans for a six-game home stand, starting with the Orlando Magic, Wednesday at 7 PM.

