Pelicans fall short in road trip finale as Davis leaves early with injury

"Gronk," along with other New England players, were in Washington, DC, to get congratulated by the president for winning Super Bowl LI.more>>
"Gronk," along with other New England players, were in Washington, DC, to get congratulated by the president for winning Super Bowl LI.more>>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.more>>
The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.more>>
The trade talks between the Saints and Patriots for cornerback Malcolm Butler could heat back up very soon.more>>
The trade talks between the Saints and Patriots for cornerback Malcolm Butler could heat back up very soon.more>>