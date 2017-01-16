NOPD: Two boys shot in Leonidas neighborhood

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the Leonidas neighborhood that left two boys injured. The incident occurred Monday near the intersection of Eagle and Green Streets.

Police say that one of the juveniles was shot in the upper thigh and the other was shot in the foot.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this incident, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

