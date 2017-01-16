David: Stormier days ahead

There is no change to the super warm January weather. In fact, we will likely flirt with record highs for the rest of the week with some spots touching 80 degrees! However, stormier times are also ahead.

A series of low pressure systems will move through the area between Thursday and Sunday. Thunderstorms are likely Thursday and again over the weekend. Some of the rain could be heavy and he says severe weather can't be ruled out.

As for cool weather, it appears a real January feel finally returns by the early part of next week.

-David Bernard

