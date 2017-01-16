Business owner takes monster pothole into own hands

A business owner near the St. Roch neighborhood took a monstrous pothole into his own hands after waiting months for a fix.

Just south of the intersection of Port and Galvez Streets, the pothole, some would think is a mechanic's dream, is no longer a nightmare.

“It was huge, it was huge I mean you could stand one of those kids up in it and you probably couldn't see their head,” said Clarence Daniels, who lives on Port St.

Over the weekend, the owner of a car repair shop on the street used construction equipment to temporarily patch the pothole.

“He sees people go through this every day. I mean his office is right there in front of the canyon that’s referred to as a pothole,” said Matthew Palumbo, who initially called FOX 8 last week for help with the pothole.

Palumbo said he thought the first interview might have encouraged the city to fix his street, but he had no idea his neighbor was already planning a repair.

“I came outside and I saw him. He has a little Caterpillar and he was pulling gravel off of this lot, filling that, and then running over it to level it,” Palumbo said. “I walked out and I was like, ‘What are you doing?' and he’s like, ‘I just fixed the Caterpillar, I would've done this weeks ago, but I had to repair the Caterpillar to pull the gravel off the lot to fix the pothole.’”

All along Port St. car tires tiptoe through the treacherous road, but now the pothole known to virtually eat cars is full.

“It's not pretty but you're not going to break an axle on that until it rains and it all washes away,” Palumbo said. “Trucks were breaking down in this pothole, SUVs. I'm not talking about Honda Civics. I saw a fire truck go through here, you can’t believe the noise that thing made when it scraped along the bottom.”

While the major pothole has a temporary fix, the rest of Port St. is still in disrepair.

“The problem is we have the bridge for the canal right here, so there's a lot of through traffic and people use that bridge both ways. Especially when it rains because you can't really see how deep it is and that's when people really messed their cars up,” Palumbo said.

Now the families who live on Port St. hope the city will make a permanent fix soon before anyone gets hurt.

“Some people come through here pretty fast and they don't know that hole is there when it's raining or whatever. A car is going to end up in somebody's house,” Daniels said.

The city said it filled 114,876 potholes last year and while that exceeded expectations by 60-percent it knows there’s still a lot of streets that need repair.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.