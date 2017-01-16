Business owner takes monster pothole into own hands

You have to have them in Louisiana, but state Rep. Larry Bagley says brake tags are outdated and a nuisance - that's why he wants to get rid of them for personal cars.more>>
You have to have them in Louisiana, but state Rep. Larry Bagley says brake tags are outdated and a nuisance - that's why he wants to get rid of them for personal cars.more>>
Hundreds of FOX 8 viewers have told us their stories, given us the cost of their healthcare, and the stories behind their high costs.more>>
Hundreds of FOX 8 viewers have told us their stories, given us the cost of their healthcare, and the stories behind their high costs.more>>
Two abandoned homes were destroyed by fire Wednesday in the St. Roch neighborhood.more>>
Two abandoned homes were destroyed by fire Wednesday in the St. Roch neighborhood.more>>
The flight demonstration squadron returns to the New Orleans Air Show this Saturday and Sundaymore>>
The flight demonstration squadron returns to the New Orleans Air Show this Saturday and Sundaymore>>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.more>>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.more>>
Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.more>>
Bessemer police say someone stole a car from a convenience store with a 19-month-old baby still inside.more>>