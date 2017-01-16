St. Roch shooting leaves man, woman injured

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in St. Roch that left a man and woman injured. The incident occurred Monday in the 2700 block of North Rocheblave Street.

Police say that the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. The man later arrived at the hospital. His injuries are unknown at this time.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.