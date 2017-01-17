First Alert Traffic: Man dies in fatal accident on I-10, all lanes open

All lanes of Interstate 10 East are now open after authorities investigated a fatal accident, according to New Orleans police.

The accident killed a man police say is in his 40s.

The accident happened just after 3 a.m. on Interstate 10 east near the Morrison Road exit.

When police arrived, they found a 2006 white Nissan Titan pickup truck on its side after striking a pole.

Police do not know why the driver lost control. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Results of a toxicology examination are pending.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will conduct an autopsy and release the name of the victim.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.