Your Weather Authority: Temperatures could flirt with record highs this week

The warm January weather continues. Temperatures will likely flirt with record highs for the remainder of the week.

Some areas could reach 80 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a few spotty showers or storms, but stronger storms are on the way.

A series of low-pressure systems will move through the area between Thursday and Sunday. Thunderstorms are likely Thursday before a brief break on Friday.

Saturday looks to bring another round of storms that could last into Sunday.

Some of the rain could be heavy and severe weather can't be ruled out.

As for cool weather, it appears a real January feel will return early next week.

