Vandals steal bus batteries, forcing pickup delays

A bus barn was vandalized Monday night forcing a delay in Tuesday morning pickup for students on three bus routes for two schools.

At least three bus pickup routes run by First Student bus service will be delayed this morning because of the damage, said Tammi Griffin-Major with the Algiers Charter Schools.

Those routes include:

McDonogh 32 – Eastbank Route 10

Algiers Technology Academy – Eastbank routes 23 and 24.

A spokesperson for first student bus service says they are not sure when the bus barn, located in New Orleans East, was broken into, but when drivers began showing up Tuesday morning they noticed the bus batteries were missing

In all, 23 bus batteries were stolen.

First Student is working to get replacement batteries and normal bus route runs later Tuesday afternoon.

